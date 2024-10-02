Local market may reel under pressure from worsening geopolitical tension in near future

MUMBAI: The Indian equity market is likely to see further pressure in the coming sessions over rising geopolitical tensions after Iran launched an attack on Israel late Tuesday. Further new SEBI regulations for futures and options (F&O) trading and concerns over not-so-robust corporate growth in the upcoming earnings season are expected to weigh on investors' sentiments.

The US market ended lower on Tuesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index losing more than 1%. The US stocks began the Wednesday trading session in the red as well.

The Nifty has already plunged about 480 points in the last five trading sessions - falling from its all-time high of 26,277 to 25,797 at Tuesday's close. On Wednesday, the market was closed due to Gandhi Jayanti. Technical analysts expect further pressure with the Nifty index set to test the 25,600 level on the downside.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, noted that as long as the index remains below 25,910, weak sentiment is likely to persist. He mentioned that the markets could retest the 25,680-25,650 range, with this support level acting as a key trend indicator for bulls.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that Nifty formed a doji pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily chart, indicating market indecision. “Heavy call writing at 25800 suggests it may act as strong resistance if sustained. Immediate support lies at 25750, and a decisive break below this could push the index to 25,600/25,500. On the higher side, a move above 25,800 may propel Nifty towards 26,050, where sellers could become active again,” added De.