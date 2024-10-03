Gen Z emerging as the most disengaged group

BENGALURU: Disengagement in the workplace is widespread across all generations, with Gen Z (born between 1996-2015) emerging as most disengaged group at 34%, followed by Gen Y millennials (1977-1995) at 31% and Baby Boomers at 30% (1946-1964), as per a survey conducted by CIEL HR Services. This shows employers have to overcome the significant challenge at the workplace.

The survey finds 30% of the workforce is not engaged. It said five generations of workers make up today’s workforce, and each generation has their own unique view of what work and workspace should be.

Ensuring employees from different generations are engaged is a top priority for many organisations. While over 41% of Gen X (1965-1976) respondents need a positive work culture to stay motivated on a job, having a positive work culture and mission and values alignment are important for Baby Boomers.

For Gen Y too, positive work culture is the most crucial motivational factor with 44% Gen Y respondents voting for it. For them, work-life balance comes next in the priority list. Gen Z is divided with varied factors such as positive work culture (30%), work-life balance (29%) and career growth opportunities (27%).

Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO at CIEL HR Services, said, “The gap between employee aspirations and what workplaces offer is widening. Socio-economic changes are making employees more discerning, and their disenchantment is higher than ever.”