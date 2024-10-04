AI bubble or 'revolution'? OpenAI's big payday fuels debate

SAN FRANCISCO: Fear of missing out has rocketed the value of artificial intelligence companies, despite few signs as to when the technology will turn a profit, raising talk of AI overenthusiasm.

The mystery deepens when it comes to predicting which generative AI firms will prevail, according to analysts interviewed by AFP.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI secured $6.6 billion in a funding round that propelled its valuation to an eye-popping $157 billion, sparking new worries there is an AI bubble poised to burst.

"We are in the bubble where all the vendors are running around saying you have to deploy it as the latest digital transformation move," independent tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group said of generative AI.

"I expect this ugly phase for the next two to three years, but then things should settle."

To the critics, buyers don't really understand the technology, and the market needed for it to thrive is not mature yet.

Enderle also contended that investors are pouring money into generative AI companies with the mistaken notion we are close to technology that has computers thinking the way humans do, called general artificial intelligence.

That "holy grail" won't show up until 2030 at the earliest, he said.