Exporters fear rise in air, shipping freight rates

CHENNAI: Escalation of conflict in the Middle East, with Iran directly targeting Israel, has sparked concerns among the exporters who fear the spike of air and shipping freight rates and trade impact worth $100 billion if the situation continues to prevail throughout the year.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of Federation of Indian exports Organisation (FIEO), told The New Indian Express that the merchandise exports from India have been hit in August.

“Merchandise exports were hit by 9% of the total exports worth $34.7 billion due to geo-political tensions and other factors,” said Ahmed while raising concerns about the escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran on Tuesday. Last year during August, goods exports were $38,26 billion, as per data from the Union Commerce and Industry ministry.