India's per capita income to increase by 2000 USD over next 5 years: FM Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: India’s per capita income, currently at USD 2,730, is projected to increase by USD 2,000 over the next five years, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, she said it took 75 years for India to reach the current level of per capita income. The country has recently achieved a notable milestone by becoming the fifth largest economy globally, moving up from the tenth position within a span of five years.

"India’s creditable economic performance in the recent decade was underscored by its leapfrog from the tenth to the fifth largest economy in a matter of 5 years, sustained high growth rates and maintained inflation well within the comfortable range," Sitharaman said during her address.

Additionally, data indicates a decline in income inequality, with the Gini coefficient for rural India falling from 0.283 to 0.266, and for urban areas from 0.363 to 0.314, she added.

"I expect these improvements to continue as the effects of the last ten years of economic and structural reforms manifest more thoroughly in the data in the coming years as the Covid shock fades from the economy," Sitharaman stated.

As per the Minister, consumption will organically rise over the coming decade. As of now, 43 per cent of Indians are younger than 24 years old, and they have yet to explore their consumption behaviour fully. There will be organic growth in consumption as they become full-fledged consumers. Simultaneously, a rising middle class will pave the way for strong consumption, inflow of foreign investment and a vibrant marketplace.