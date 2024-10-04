ITC allowed on construction costs for rental realty

NEW DELHI: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday provided major relief to property owners by affirming that input tax credit (ITC) on construction costs for rental buildings can be claimed, likening such properties to “plants” in a factory that generate economic output.

This decision not only clarifies the interpretation of the goods and services tax (GST) Act but also promises to benefit thousands of taxpayers nationwide who have faced litigation from GST departments, ensuring that those who invest in rental properties can reclaim ITC on related expenses without restriction.

Safari Retreats, engaged in constructing shopping malls for leasing purposes, initiated a writ petition in the Odisha High Court, seeking eligibility for ITC on goods and services utilised in construction of immovable property, excluding plant and machinery.

The HC interpreted Section 17(5)(d) to allow for the availability of ITC. In response, the central revenue department filed a special leave petition (SLP), arguing that GST rules don’t permit claiming ITC on immovable property.

Subsequently, several petitioners approached the apex court to contest the constitutional validity of these provisions, as the HC had not addressed this issue. In 2023, the apex court concluded the matter but reserved its orders, with Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Sanjay Karol delivering the decision on Thursday.