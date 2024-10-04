Markets record biggest weekly fall since June 2022; investors lose Rs 17 lakh crore

Indian equity markets registered their biggest weekly decline this week in more than two years (since June 2022) as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pressed the selling button to bet on China and Hong Kong amidst rising tension in the Middle East which is posing inflationary challenges to the global economy following a sharp surge in oil prices.

The big correction has resulted in the benchmarks – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – shedding up to 4.5% during the week ending October 4. It was in the week between June 6 and 10, 2022 when the benchmarks had registered a bigger fall as Nifty50 had then declined by about 5.6%.

Investors lost a whopping Rs 17 lakh crore this week as the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, which stood at Rs 478 lakh crore as of closing last Friday, came down to Rs 461 lakh crore this Friday.

The local indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Friday with Nifty briefly falling below the 25,000 level intraday. At close, the Sensex was down 808.65 points or 0.98% at 81,688.45, and the Nifty was down 200.30 points or 0.79% at 25,049.80.

After selling shares worth Rs 15,243 crore on Thursday, the highest in a single session in four years, the FIIs sold another Rs 9,896.95 crore worth of shares on Friday, taking the last four sessions combined selling to about Rs 40,000 crore.