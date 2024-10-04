Tata Electronics to resume ops at Hosur plant

NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics on Thursday announced that it will resume certain operations at its Hosur, Tamil Nadu plant, which produces components for Apple iPhones.

The facility had been closed since September 28 due to a significant fire that broke out in a chemical storage area.

“We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. And as we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay,” said Tata Electronics said in a statement.

Tata Electronics emphasised that the safety and well-being of its employees is always the top priority. The company has been working diligently since Saturday to support its team and investigate the cause of the fire at the Hosur facility. The Hosur plant manufactures smartphone cases for Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. The fire caused significant damage to Tata Electronics’ operations and production line.