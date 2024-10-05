IT sector bounces back with 18% YoY growth in hiring in September

NEW DELHI: From the sluggish pace of hiring, the IT sector has bounced back strongly in September as there was an 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth in hiring. Among cities, Jaipur led with a 47% YoY increase in IT roles, followed by Kolkata at 32%, according to data from the Naukri JobSpeak Index.

Like previous months, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning roles surged by 31%, indicating increasing demand for tech talent. The IT sector also saw a 35% y-o-y growth in hiring for professionals with over 16 years of experience. Unicorns and foreign MNCs were key drivers of this growth, with 16% and 14% y-o-y increases respectively, the report showed.

Similarly, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) recorded a 12% YoY growth in hiring. GCCs of management consulting firms led this growth with a 50% YoY increase, followed by the heavy machinery sector at 40%. Regionally, Kolkata and Bengaluru were hotspots for GCC hiring, with 18% and 16% YoY growth, respectively.