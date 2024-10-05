PM Internship Scheme: 50 more companies join the initiative

NEW DELHI: The government’s PM Internship Portal has seen a remarkable uptick in internship listings, with over 2,200 opportunities currently available as of 3 pm on Friday, sources aware of the development confirmed. This follows the onboarding of 50 new companies, in addition to 111 that joined on Thursday.
Prominent firms such as Britannia, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Max Life Insurance, and Alembic Pharma have already onboarded the PM Internship Scheme via the online portal solely dedicated for this initiative.
As per sources, Big 4s such as PWC is also looking to take part in the PM Internship scheme. Godrej is also likely to be part of the scheme. Additionally, as per sources, state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) plans to onboard 977 interns across various trades in its plants, while Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) is set to register for the scheme, aiming to enrol nearly 500 interns.
Public sector banks are also in the process of joining the initiative, further expanding the scope of available internship opportunities. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has developed the online portal, which is slated to open for candidates on October 12.