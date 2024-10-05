PM Internship Scheme: 50 more companies join the initiative

NEW DELHI: The government’s PM Internship Portal has seen a remarkable uptick in internship listings, with over 2,200 opportunities currently available as of 3 pm on Friday, sources aware of the development confirmed. This follows the onboarding of 50 new companies, in addition to 111 that joined on Thursday.

Prominent firms such as Britannia, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Max Life Insurance, and Alembic Pharma have already onboarded the PM Internship Scheme via the online portal solely dedicated for this initiative.