40,000 sellers became lakhpatis during blockbuster sales, claims Meesho

BENGALURU: About 40,000 sellers have become lakhpatis during e-commerce marketplace Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024. The SoftBank-backed firm, which held its sales from September 27 to October 6, saw its total orders increase by over 40% compared to last year. It claimed that more than 25,000 sellers doubled their revenue compared to their usual business performance.

The platform saw nearly 145 crore customer visits, and interestingly, 45% of shoppers hailed from tier-4 cities. Meesho, which has been tapping into the e-commerce potential of underserved areas, saw over 3 crore app downloads.

It said during the sale, it reached customers from locations such as Ranaghat (West Bengal), Neyyattinkara (Kerala), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Sangareddy (Telangana), Sivasagar (Assam), Jaynagar (Bihar), and Naugarh (Uttarakhand), as well as in major metro cities. For the company, prepaid orders surged by 117%, reflecting a significant shift in customer preferences toward digital payment options in tier 2 and beyond.

Milan Partani, General Manager, User Growth at Meesho, said, “During our Mega Blockbuster Sale this year, we achieved over 40% growth in orders, surpassing industry expectations. With about 3 crore app downloads and a 45% increase in new-to-e-commerce users, we are reinforcing our commitment to making e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions across the country."

While Home & Kitchen saw a 105% increase YoY, Beauty and Personal Care rose by 60%, Kids & Baby Essentials grew by 75%. Popular items were kurtis, mobile cases, and artificial plants. Also, Meesho Mall witnessed 2X growth in orders, and brands such as Mars saw growth of over 4X, and Mamaearth also grew by more than 2X.

Last month, the platform released its Ecommerce Festive Forecast 2024 report and said ecommerce adoption in tier 2+ is set to grow as more than 60% of mass consumers increase online shopping budgets this festive season.