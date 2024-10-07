Airtel Business, Fortinet partner to launch Airtel Secure Internet

NEW DELHI: Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel, has announced a collaboration with the cybersecurity firm Fortinet to launch Airtel Secure Internet to provide businesses fully managed protection against cyber threats.

This innovative solution specifically targets enhanced security for Internet Lease Line (ILL) circuits, combining Airtel's trusted internet connectivity with Fortinet's next-generation firewall technology. Airtel Secure Internet offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection through Airtel's state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Fortinet's Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform, ensuring robust threat management and defence.

“Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly complex and many organisations lack the resources to manage it effectively. We have been pioneers in offering inclusive Cyber Secured ILL in the Indian market. With the launch of yet another innovative security solution — ‘Airtel Secure Internet’— we offer a comprehensive, future-proof solution that strengthens enterprises’ security without the burden of high capex,” said Sharat Sinha, CEO - Airtel Business.

"As cybersecurity challenges continue to escalate, many organisations are seeking expert support to manage and mitigate threats effectively,” added Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India and SAARC, Fortinet.

Airtel Secure Internet will address the ever-increasing cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including limited expertise, fragmented support, and high capital expenditure (capex) for security equipment. Many enterprises also lack basic protection and the expertise to manage security across multiple locations while maintaining technology investments, leaving them exposed to internet-based attacks. Enterprises can also opt for Airtel’s next-gen iSOC, a state-of-the-art cyber defense centre that offers a large portfolio of security services.

The Airtel Secure Internet service model is designed to protect against technology obsolescence, ensuring businesses remain future-proof while reducing capex expenses. The service allows for seamless upgrades or downgrades as needed, helping businesses stay ahead of emerging security challenges. Airtel’s SOC utilizes advanced orchestration tools with AI and ML algorithms to automate threat mitigation, providing robust, proactive defence.

With Airtel Secure Internet, businesses benefit from Airtel’s pan-India connectivity to link all their locations — headquarters, regional offices, data centers, and remote sites. Bundling Fortinet’s Next Generation Firewall ensures holistic security, while Airtel’s intelligent Security Operations Centre (iSOC) manages the entire setup with certified and trained resources, delivering continuous protection and peace of mind.