How to grow your wealth passively

The Securities and Exchange Board of India recently relaxed rules to enable mutual funds to launch passive investment schemes swiftly. You may wonder about the importance of this action. Despite all the noise about mutual funds through active campaigning, only three to four per cent of people invest through mutual funds.

The total assets under management of MFs may have topped R 60 lakh crore. However, as a percentage of gross domestic product or GDP, it is not even 20%. In developed markets, it is well over 100% of GDP.

When mutual fund regulations were put together in the 90s, the regulatory framework for eligibility, trustee and sponsor relationships, asset management, and other things

was designed with active fund management in mind. That means diversified equity, hybrid, and multi-cap schemes that involve a fund manager’s creation and maintenance of a portfolio. The job is to outperform the benchmark index. Hence, it is essential to have strict oversight when setting up a fund management team.

In the case of passive funds like index funds or exchange-traded funds, they follow a rule-based investment strategy set by the underlying index. The asset management company or the fund manager has little to do in this situation. For example, a Nifty 50 index fund will have the same allocation as the Nifty 50 index.

It will only change when the company managing the index changes the composition of the schemes. As a result, existing mutual fund regulations do not necessarily apply to passive funds. As a result, Sebi has introduced a Mutual Fund Lite framework for companies looking to launch only passive mutual fund schemes. New companies looking to launch only passive schemes can do so under these relaxed eligibility criteria rules.