Manish Tiwary to succeed Suresh Narayanan as new MD of Nestle India from Aug 1 2025

Former Amazon India head Manish Tiwary has been appointment as the Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited with effect from 1st August 2025. The FMCG giant’s current Chairman and Managing Director - Suresh Narayanan - will retire at the close of business hours on 31st July 2025. Narayanan has been with the Nestlé Group for more than 26 years.

Tiwari is a known business executive with nearly three decades of experience in leading largescale operations and strategic initiatives within the e-commerce and consumer goods sectors.

Before this, Tiwary was the Country Manager of Amazon India. He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career at Unilever, where he held roles in sales, marketing, and general management across various categories & channels in India, Gulf & North Africa.

Manish is currently a director at Amazon Digital Services Private Limited and More Consumer Brands Private Limited, and he will step down from his directorship on 30th October 2024. Manish has no relationship with any Director of Nestlé India Limited.

He is B. Tech in Computer Science and MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.