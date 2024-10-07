Ola founder Agarwal and comedian Kamra spar over service quality issues

BENGALURU: Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday engaged in a heated exchange on social media platform X, following Kamra’s criticism of the company’s electric scooters.

Kamra responded to Agarwal’s post -a photo of Ola’s gigafactory, “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline ...,” Kamra wrote along with the photo.

He also wrote: “Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all...”.

Agarwal responded, “Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers.” He added, “We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon.”

Kamra responded by posting a video clip of one of his shows with audience clapping and cheering and called the Ola Electric founder and CMD “arrogant and substandard”.

In response, Agarwal said, “Did it hurt. It’s very less. Come to service center. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you.” Kamra then challenged Agarwal to “give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their OLA EV & who’s purchased it in the last four months”, saying he doesn’t need his money but “people not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability,” Kamra said.

The Ola founder hit back saying, “We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays. If you were a genuine one, you would have known. Again, don’t try and back out of this. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism.”