RBI deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao gets second one-year extension

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said the government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as the deputy governor for a one-year term with effect from October 9. This is the second extension Rao has been given.

Rao is currently in charge of the departments of regulation, risk monitoring, communication, enforcement and legal.

The tenures of Governor Shaktikanta Das and another deputy governor Michael Patra are also scheduled to end over the next three months.

“The government re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as the deputy governor for a period of one year starting October 9 or until further orders,” the RBI said in a notification Monday.

The government order was issued late Friday.

Rao was first appointed deputy governor in September 2020 for a period of three years and was given a one-year extension in 2023. With the latest re-appointment, Rao would serve a total of five years in the position.

Das' second term ends on December 10, while Patra will complete an extended term in January.