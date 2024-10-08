Advisory issued for airlines using Boeing 737 aircraft

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued safety advisory to domestic carriers operating Boeing 737 aircraft regarding potential risks with the rudder control system. The advisory directs airlines to inform their flight crews about the risk of a jammed or restricted rudder control system and implement necessary mitigations.

“Appropriate measures must be communicated to help crews identify and manage such situations,” said DGCA. Airlines have also been instructed to conduct a risk assessment for their Boeing 737 fleets and address the rudder control issue.

The advisory mandates the suspension of Category III B operations, which include low-visibility landings and autoland procedures, until further notice. The DGCA has asked airlines to hold discussions about potential rudder system issues a part of crew training.

The issue will be included in Instrument rating/proficiency checks (IR/PPC) and pre-simulator briefings, where crews will practice handling scenarios involving rudder malfunctions.

“Operators have been instructed to include specific exercises in recurrent training and IR/PPC that simulate scenarios involving a jammed or restricted rudder control system, including rollout procedures.

Appropriate flight crew responses and mitigations should be practised during these exercises.” The advisory comes after the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) raised concerns over Boeing 737 planes fitted with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

