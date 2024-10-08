Ashok Leyland plans to roll out first Hydrogen truck in 18-24 months

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group, is planning to roll out the first Hydrogen truck in 18-24 months, according to Dr N Saravanan, chief technology officer Dr N Saravanan.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off delivery of electrics trucks to Billion Electric Mobility (Member of Group BillionE), along with Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, he said the hydrogen trucks are currently being tested. This comes after Reliance Industries and Ashok Leyland unveiled India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine powered heavy duty truck was unveiled last year

Ashok Leyland on Monday began delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility after bagging a contract to supply 180 electric trucks worth Rs 150 crore, which would be operated on Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Vijayawada routes.

The first set of AVTR 55 tonne, BOSS 19 tonne and BOSS 14 tonne trucks were flagged off by Agarwal, Billion E-Mobility founder and CEO Kartikey Hariyani in presence of Saravanan, medium and heavy commercial vehicle president Sanjeev Kumar, among others.

BOSS Electric is India’s first electric truck in the ICV range and AVTR 55 tonne electric is the first 4x2 tractor to be commercially offered by an Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer,”Agarwal claimed. He said the company has set up a flexible assembly line at its factory in Hosur to produce electric trucks and those trucks that would run on alternate fuels. Capacity of the plant will be 5,000 units a year.