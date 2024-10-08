Centre moves in to ease prices, rolls out vans selling tomatoes at Rs 65/kg

NEW DELHI: To control rising tomato prices in the retail market in the festive season, the government on Monday flagged off vans selling the kitchen essential at Rs 65/kg. The government aims to benefit consumers in various locations across the country, providing them with a more affordable option for this essential commodity.

The tomato price in the retail market is shooting beyond the roof and has spoiled the mood of consumers. The retail price of tomatoes has gone beyond Rs 100 per kg in open retail markets in various cities.

Nidhi Khare, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, flagged off National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans selling tomatoes at cheaper rates.

Weeks back, the price of tomatoes in the retail market was around Rs 40 which shot up to Rs 60 a week ago and in the past few days, the retail price has crossed Rs 100. Experts say the delay in monsoon retreat causing heavy rain in tomato growing areas and disease manifestations has affected the supply of tomatoes.

“The NCCF has initiated a market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from mandis and selling them at a subsidized rate of Rs.65/kg,” said Khare.