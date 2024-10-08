Liquor companies in high spirits; steady demand, premiumisation to lift revenue by 8-10 per cent this fiscal

MUMBAI: The alcoholic beverage companies are on course to log in 8-10 per cent revenue expansion this fiscal buoyed by steady demand for beer and a revival in spirits consumption, along with increasing consumer preference for premium products.

The revenue increase will additionally be supported by the price hikes granted by a few states this fiscal, which will lead to a 12-13 per cent growth in operating profit margins due to a decline in packaging material cost, despite the increase in grain prices, Icra Ratings said in a note Tuesday.

During Q1FY25, the spirits industry reported a 9 per cent jump in revenue, supported by a 5-7 per cent improvement in realisations, while volumes grew by 2-4 per cent.

During the peak season, the beer industry saw higher revenue growth of 12 per cent driven by a 3-5 per cent increase in volume and 7-9 per cent growth in realisations, the report said.

Kinjal Shah, a senior vice-president at the agency, expects the volume growth to improve to 5-6 per cent in FY25 from 4 per cent in FY24 as spirits consumption contracted by 3 per cent on account of the rise in prices due to substantially higher taxes levied by some states, inflation, and increasing consumer preference towards premium products.