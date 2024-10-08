Mkt extends losing streak for 6th straight session

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market is showing no signs of a bounce back as the benchmark indices– NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex – fell sharply again on Monday, logging their sixth straight session of a decline. This is also the longest losing streak for the benchmarks since October 2023.

Even after opening the Monday session with decent gains, the Sensex crashed up to 962 points or 1.17% to 80,726.06 intraday, while Nifty50 fell 244 points or 0.97% at 24,770. At close, Sensex settled 638 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050, Nifty50 finished around 218 points or 0.87% lower to close at 24,795.

The selling pressure was much more intense in the broader market with the BSE SmallCap and MidCap index crashing up to 4% intraday. Investors lost a whopping Rs 9 crore on Monday as the market cap of all the firms listed on the BSE came down to Rs 452 lakh crore.

It was at Rs 461 lakh crore at the end of Friday’s trading session. India’s equity market is falling despite Asian peers putting up a strong show and the mother US market holding its forte amidst rising tension in the Middle-East between Israel and Iran.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) fleeing to China from India is believed to be the biggest reason for this correction which has pulled down the Nifty and the Sensex by more than 5% in just two weeks. FIIs sold shares worth Rs 8,283 crore on Monday after offloading more than Rs 40,000 crore last week.