Zepto to shift HQ to B’luru to begin ops from November 11

BENGALURU: Quick commerce start-up Zepto will move its headquarters from Mumbai to Total Mall on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and will begin operations from November 11.

Sources told this newspaper that about 2,000 employees will work from this new headquarters beginning November 11. “There are already close to 800 employees working from Bengaluru, and all these employees will move to this bigger facility. Another 600 employees from Mumbai will shift to the new office,” added sources.

In the past few months, Zepto has been recruiting many people (about 600). All these employees will also start working from the new place.

The ground floor of the new facility will house a dark store (a distribution centre for online shopping). Leading quick commerce start-ups have been expanding their dark stores in recent months due to increasing demand for 10-15 minutes delivery.

Recently, Zomato-owned Blinkit said it aims to increase its dark stores to 2,000 by 2026. On-demand convenience platform Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart, which is planning to increase its service to more cities, plans to expand its dark store network across existing and new cities.

Earlier in August, TNIE reported that Zepto is relocating its headquarters to Bengaluru from Mumbai and that it will consolidate its operations.