Banks’ deposit growth rates 2-month high in September

MUMBAI: Buoyed by the special limited period schemes launched since July, banks’ deposit rates grew at a more than two-month high in September. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, banks’ deposit growth stood at 11.34% as on September 20, 2024, compared to 10.96% as of September 6. The deposit accretion rate grew at 12.55% as of June 28.

The deposit rate growth ranged from 10.64% to 11.09% between July 12 and September 6, according to the latest data. On the other hand, credit growth remained stable at about 13% over the period.

The provisional numbers reported by banks have shown that deposit growth rate on a yearly basis was higher in the second quarter of the current financial year compared to the first quarter.

Bank of Baroda saw 9.11% rise in its global deposits in Q2, compared to 8.83% rise in Q1. Similarly, its domestic deposits rose 7.14% in Q2 as against 5.25% in Q1.

Union Bank of India reported a 9.17% increase in deposits in the September quarter as against 8.52% in the June quarter, while IDFC First Bank’s deposits grew 32.2% in the quarter. HDFC Bank saw a steady deposit growth at 15%.

Banks have been struggling with slower deposit growth compared to credit growth over the past few years, leading to asset liability mistmatches. This rising gap has been a matter of concern for the government and the RBI, which has asked banks to focus more on deposit mobilisation through innovative products.