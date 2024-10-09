Hyundai sets price-band at Rs 1,865-1,960 for biggest-ever IPO of Rs 27,870 crore

MUMBAI: Hyundai Motor India has announced the price band for its initial share sale worth Rs 27,870 crore, making it the biggest ever share sale in Dalal Street’s history at Rs 1,865-1,960 a share.

This will value the second largest domestic car-maker at Rs 1.59 trillion or a little less than USD 19 billion, which is as much as 42 per cent of its parent Hyundai Motor Corp’s USD 44-billion current valuation.

The issue, which is only an offer for sale, through which the parent will sell 17.5 per cent or 14.2 crore of its equity in the issuer and has no fresh issue therefore the entire proceeds will to the selling shareholder and not to the company. The issue opens on October 15 and employees have a Rs 186 discount from the declared price band.

While at the upend of the price band, the company will raise Rs 27,870 crore, making it the largest ever IPO, breaking the record set by LIC in May 2022, raising Rs 23,000 crore. At the upper end, the company is commanding a premium of 159x.

When asked about such a high premium valuing it 42 per cent of its parent’s value, which is the world’s third largest carmaker, both the investment bankers and Tarun Garg, the chief operating officer of Hyundai, said many MNCs that have subsidiaries operating here have at different valuations to that of the parent.

One of the bankers on the issue, Citigroup's Rahul Saraf said the consumption story offered here is very different and so the valuations command a higher multiple.

"We have also been the country’s largest exporter of passenger vehicles from fiscal 2005 to the first 11 months of fiscal 2024, having exported the highest cumulative number of passenger vehicles. Since 1998 and up to March 2024, we have cumulatively sold nearly 12 million passenger vehicles in the country and through exports. In 2023, we were among the top three contributors to our parent’s global sales volumes, and our contribution to its sales volumes has increased from 15.48 per cent in 2018 to 18.19 percent in 2023," Unsoo Kim, the managing director of Hyundai India said.