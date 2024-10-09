Magicpin largest food delivery app on ONDC

BENGALURU: Food delivery app magicpin has touched nearly 1,50,000 daily food and logistics orders on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), becoming the largest food delivery seller app on the network.

Since joining the ONDC network in March last year, magicpin has grown, expanding its restaurant partnerships from 22,000 to 70,000 as of September 2024. Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, magicpin said,

“In the last 15 months, we have touched double-digit market share in major cities, with more than 10% market share in key markets like Delhi or Bengaluru in terms of overall food delivery.” He added that on ONDC, they have reached 1.5 lakh daily orders for food delivery and logistics.

Of this, about 90% of food orders from prominent buyer apps such as Paytm, Tata Neu, and Ola are now fulfilled by magicpin. Recently, the company announced an investment of Rs 100 crore to onboard 1 lakh new restaurants and cloud kitchens on ONDC.

The funds are invested towards offering onboarding incentives like zero commission, zero onboarding fees, major discounts and free home delivery for customers by newly partnered restaurants.