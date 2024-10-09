‘Ola, Porter fail to provide fair pay, safe working conditions for workers’

BENGALURU: Ride-hailing platform Ola and logistics start-up Porter continue to be the worst platforms for gig workers. Last year too they scored zero on a scale of 1 to 10, as per Fairwork India Ratings 2024: Labour Standards in the Platform Economy report, which was released on Tuesday.

They have been failing as these platforms don’t have policies in place to protect workers from foundational risks arising from the processes of work, no minimum wage policy, among other things. This is the fourth year in a row that Ola has scored zero. Uber, which scored one point last year, has scored zero this year.

The report, a study of the work conditions of platform workers on digital labour platforms, evaluates 11 platforms offering location-based services in sectors such as domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, and transportation. It assessed platforms against five principles: Fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.

Tata-owned BigBasket has topped with the highest score of 6 out of 10 points. Last year too it topped fairness table with 6 points. Only BigBasket and Urban Company were awarded the first point under fair pay for instituting a minimum wage policy that guaranteed their workers earn at least hourly local minimum wage. No platform earned second point under fair pay, which requires platforms to commit to and ensure a local living wage after work-related costs or provide sufficient evidence that all workers earn at least this amount, the report said.

