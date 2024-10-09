Vi Business, Genesys partner to provide Indian firms with advanced cloud and telecom solutions

NEW DELHI: Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), announced a partnership with Genesys to provide Indian businesses with advanced cloud and telecom solutions.

This collaboration marks Vi’s entry into the Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) sector, aiming to introduce next-generation cloud and telecom solutions and deliver a unified omnichannel customer experience (CX).

By leveraging Vi Business’s robust network infrastructure alongside Genesys’s expertise in AI-powered experience orchestration. The partnership will enable the provision of cloud-based CCaaS solutions that help businesses manage customer interactions with advanced, flexible, and scalable options, ensuring superior customer service.

According to Vodafone Idea, this initiative will allow Indian enterprises to adapt to evolving customer needs. Utilising cutting-edge technologies, and scale operations without the significant capital investments typically required for traditional contact center setups.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward for Vi Business in delivering innovative solutions that will transform the way businesses operate, enabling them to harness AI and Cloud technology more intelligently and efficiently,” said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea.

Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Genesys, emphasized that this collaboration allows Vi Business to offer seamless interactions across multiple channels, providing the flexibility needed to meet changing demands.

“By combining Vi Business's strong network with AI-powered technology from Genesys, our shared goal is to provide a smarter and agile solution that facilitates faster go-live, empowering businesses to improve customer interactions, and scale efficiently using consumption-based models,” added Funnell.