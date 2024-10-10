Country’s mango export now tastes global success

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mango export in India has made huge strides by utilising radiation processing to meet international phytosanitary standards, particularly for markets like the USA. After resuming exports in 2007, India has seen steady growth with shipments reaching 2,500 tonnes in 2023 and 3,000 tonnes in 2024. India resumed mango exports in 2007 after an 18-year break, following the commissioning of the KRUSHAK irradiation facility. In 2006, KRUSHAK was upgraded to quarantine treat mangoes, and received approval from the USDA for exporting Indian mangoes to the USA.

Though Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu produce mangoes, export is mostly made from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

A total of 28 food irradiation plants are there in India. The Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) has leased KRUSHAK to irradiate mangoes, onions, spices, and food grain. This treatment ensures mangoes are free from pests, allowing them to meet the phytosanitary requirements of many countries. It also increases the shelf life and the ability to supply high-quality, irradiated fruit.

According to data from BARC, India’s mango exports have shown steady growth since 2007 when 157 tonnes were exported to the US. The numbers climbed consistently, with 1,150 tonnes exported by 2017, 2,500 tons in 2023, and projections reaching 3,000 tonnes by 2024.

“This shows the increasing global demand for Indian mangoes and the success of radiation processing in meeting international quality standards,” said P A Hassan, scientist and associate director of bio science group at Homi Bhabha National Institute.