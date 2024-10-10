Equity MF inflows ease 10% to ₹34,419 crore in September

NEW DELHI: Equity mutual funds attracted ₹34,419 crore in September, marking a 10% decline from the previous month, primarily due to a sharp slump in inflows into thematic funds and large-cap schemes.

The latest inflow data also marks the 43rd consecutive month of net inflows into equity funds, according to figures released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an outflow of ₹71,114 crore in September, following an even larger outflow of ₹1.08 lakh crore in August. The outflows were largely driven by redemptions amounting to ₹1.14 lakh crore in debt schemes.

Despite these outflows, the industry’s net assets under management (AUM) increased to ₹67 lakh crore last month, compared to ₹66.7 lakh crore at the end of August.

According to the data, equity-oriented schemes registered inflows of ₹34,419 crore in September, marking the lowest level since April, when equity schemes saw investments of ₹18,917 crore. This is lower compared to the ₹38,239 crore inflow seen in August and ₹37,113 crore in July.

For comparison, equity schemes witnessed inflows of ₹40,608 crore in June and ₹34,697 crore in May.

Within equity schemes, sectoral or thematic funds continued to attract investors, with net inflows of ₹13,255 crore in September. However, this was a drop from the ₹18,117 crore inflows witnessed in August.

Additionally, large-cap funds experienced a decline in inflows, falling to ₹1,769 crore in September from ₹2,637 crore in the preceding month.