IVCA launches AltCap101 to empower fund managers with alternative investment strategies

MUMBAI: India's apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), has announced the launch of AltCap101, a premier knowledge-sharing programme for fund managers in alternative capital.

Organised in collaboration with IC Universal Legal, Advocates & Solicitors (ICUL) and EY India, this advanced learning platform aims to provide strategic insights to seasoned and emerging fund managers, helping them navigate the dynamic world of alternative capital.

Building upon the success of IVCA's VC101 in 2023, AltCap101 is the next step in the association's mission to provide insights and training for senior partners in the alternative capital ecosystem.

Scheduled for 17th October 2024 in Mumbai, the specialised learning and knowledge-sharing programme will bring together senior management teams and CXOs of venture capital (VC) funds, micro-VCs, private equity (PE) funds, institutional investors, family offices, corporate venture capitalists (CVCs), and limited partners (LPs).

For fund managers looking to make gains in alternative capital, this event presents an unparalleled opportunity to network with stalwarts of the financial ecosystem.

The programme comes at a pivotal moment, as India's alternative capital industry is undergoing a significant transition. Over the past decade and a half, India's private capital assets under management (AUM) have more than tripled, reaching a record $124.3 billion by the end of 2023, according to industry estimates.

Rajat Tandon, President of IVCA, emphasised the programme's importance, noting that success in today's alternative capital landscape requires more than just technical expertise. He said, "AltCap101 is designed to equip fund managers with a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem, while providing a deep dive into the resources needed to thrive in today’s financial landscape."

The sessions, led by subject matter experts, will cover topics such as leveraging technology and AI in fund management and conducting due diligence for effective risk management. Participants will gain actionable insights into the alternative capital space, positioning India as a global hub for fund management.

Tejesh Chitlangi, Joint Managing Partner of ICUL, highlighted the importance of the programme's timing: "AltCap101 is designed to practically explain the finer nuances of the plethora of changes the Indian as well as global legal-regulatory regimes have undergone over a short span of time. Regulators expect letter as well as in-spirit compliance by the funds, and the GPs need to be absolutely on top of these frequent developments as the same would be critical from a risk management/mitigation perspective."

Chitlangi further added that exploring innovative fund structures and navigating the evolving dynamics of LP-GP relationships would be crucial topics discussed through practical examples and case studies, benefitting the entire fund ecosystem.

AltCap101 will feature advanced modules on critical topics, including navigating regulatory frameworks, leveraging AI for fund management, internalising versus externalising fund strategies, mastering due diligence, and risk management. The immersive seminars, led by industry leaders, will also address rising governance standards, negotiating legal and commercial mandates, and the latest developments in this fast-moving industry.