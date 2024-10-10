Ratan Tata’s philanthropy: Touching millions 

Ratan Tata, noted industrialist and the former chairman of Tata Sons, was a dedicated philanthropist and was committed to social causes, education, healthcare and more importantly rural development. He was also an avid pet lover and cared passionately for stray dogs.

Continuing the long-standing history of philanthropic philosophy of Tata Group that dates back to its founder Jamsetji Tata, Ratan Tata helped set up health centres, gave scholarships to underprivileged students and touched the lives of millions in rural India where he championed the cause of sanitation, clean water and electricity.

Ratan Tata’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure is known to all. He was personally involved in setting up the Tata Medical Center in Kolkata, which provides advanced cancer treatment, especially for underprivileged patients. The Tata Trusts under his supervision has helped in building and supporting numerous healthcare infrastructures in rural India, addressing malnutrition, maternal health, and infectious diseases.

Among major initiatives, Ratan Tata established the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) to support numerous scholarships and educational initiatives. His $28 million endowment to the prestigious Cornell University allows Indian students from financially weak backgrounds to study at the prestigious institution.

Ratan Tata has played a key role in the development of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). A premier institute, TISS focuses on research in social sciences, human development, and public policy.

Tata was donated handsomely whenever there was a natural calamity or unwanted disaster. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tata Trusts, then under the leadership of Ratan N Tata, donated as much as $270 million towards relief efforts.

The annual report of Tata Trusts showed that the total disbursals made by the Trusts in finance year 2023 stood at Rs 456.42 crore.