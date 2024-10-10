Star health data hack: More than 3 crore customers’ information up for sale online

BENGALURU: A hacker claims to have data of over 31 million customers of Star Health Insurance and that it is available for sale at $150,000. On Wednesday, customers of the insurance company were shocked as a hacker identified as xenZen claims to have all details of customers including date of birth, phone number, PAN Card, among other details.

The insurance company in a statement to TNIE acknowledged that they were the victim of a targeting malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorised and illegal access to certain data.

“We make it absolutely clear that our operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption. A thorough and rigorous forensic investigation, led by independent cybersecurity experts is underway, and we are working closely with government and regulatory authorities at every stage of this investigation, including by duly reporting the incident to the insurance and cybersecurity regulatory authorities apart from filing a criminal complaint,” the statement added.

The company also informed that it timely approached the Madras High Court which has directed all including certain third parties to disable access to the relevant information. “We are diligently pursuing the implementation of this order,” it said.