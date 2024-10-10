TCS reports 5% growth in net income amid mourning for Ratan Tata

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software exporter in India, has reported a 5% growth in net income to ₹11,909 crore, achieving an 18.5% profit margin from revenue of ₹64,259 crore, which represents a year-on-year decline of 7.6% for the September quarter.

Following the passing of Ratan Naval Tata late last night due to age-related ailments, the emeritus chairman of the Tata Group and Tata Sons, TCS has cancelled its planned post-earnings press conference to mourn the loss of its former chairman, under whose leadership the company became the largest software exporter and a major cash cow for the group. Tata will be laid to rest with full state honours later this evening.

Despite the better-than-expected results, TCS shares declined by 50 basis points to ₹4,228.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at the close of trading, after reaching a high of ₹4,293.30 during the day. The earnings were announced after market hours.

CEO K. Krithivasan attributed the unexpected growth to a surge in the energy, resources, and utilities sectors, which reported over 7% growth, as well as a 5.3% increase in the manufacturing sector.

He noted that all growth markets outperformed the company average, with India showing remarkable growth of 95.2%. Other regions contributing to the growth included the Middle East and Africa (7.9%), Asia Pacific (7.5%), and Latin America (6.8%).

The quarter also saw TCS netting an operating margin of 24.1%, which contributed to a net margin of 18.5%. The net cash from operations reached ₹11,932 crore, equivalent to 100.2% of the net income.

In a contrasting industry trend where many competitors have been reluctant to honour previous job offers, TCS added over 11,000 employees, raising its total headcount to 612,724 from 150 nationalities. This resulted in a net addition of 5,726 employees, with attrition contained at 12.3%. Notably, women comprise 35.5% of the workforce.