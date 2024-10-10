Telcos’ ARPU rises to Rs 157.45 in June quarter

NEW DELHI: The average revenue per user (ARPU) of telecom service providers in India increased by 2.55% to Rs 157.45 in the June quarter of 2024, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The TRAI’s Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators report shows ARPU of all telecom operators rose from Rs 153.54 in March 2024 to Rs 157.45 in the quarter. ARPU measures how much money telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) earn from each customer per month.

The ARPU saw a significant annual growth, up 8.11% in June quarter as against the same period last year. Both prepaid and postpaid ARPU saw increases, with prepaid ARPU rising from Rs 150.74 in March 2024 to Rs 154.80 in June 2024. Postpaid ARPU rose from Rs 187.85 to Rs 189.17 in the quarter.

In terms of ARPU, Airtel reported the highest at Rs 211, followed by Jio at Rs 181.70, while VIL had the lowest ARPU of Rs 146 in the quarter. Regarding revenue, the gross revenue (GR) of the telecom service sector for June was Rs 86,031 crore, a fall of 2.16% as against the previous quarter. The Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) fell by 1.02% to Rs 83,087 crore, while the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) increased by 0.13% to Rs. 70,555 crore.

The report also noted that the overall Minutes of Usage (MOU) per subscriber per month declined by 2.16%, from 995 in March 2024 to 974 in June 2024. Prepaid MOU per subscriber stood at 1,010, while postpaid MOU per subscriber was 539 in the June quarter.

Airtel reports highest APRU, VIL lowest

