Han Kang's books sell out in South Korea after Nobel win

SEOUL: Major South Korean bookstores sold out of author Han Kang's books Friday, as sales skyrocketed and the share price of local publishers soared following her historic Nobel Prize win.

The first Asian woman to win the literary award, short story writer and novelist Han is best known overseas for "The Vegetarian", her first novel to be translated into English, which won the Man Booker Prize in 2016.

The 53-year-old was honoured with the Nobel "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life", the Swedish Academy said.

Shortly after the announcement, which came late Thursday in Seoul, major bookstore websites across the country crashed as people rushed to order her books.

Han's works quickly filled all 10 slots on bookstore chain Kyobo's real-time bestseller list, with the company telling AFP 60,000 copies of Han's books had been sold early Friday, 451 times more than the day before.

"We're obviously thrilled, and it's incredible to see so many people wanting to read books all at once," Kyobo spokesperson Kim Hyun-jung told AFP.

"Since there has never been a Nobel Prize-winning work in the Korean language, I think readers are both excited and somewhat unaccustomed to this very happy situation."

Shares of online book retailers such as YES24 and Millie Seojae skyrocketed Friday, reaching the daily limit of 30 percent, after which trade is suspended.