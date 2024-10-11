With unwavering integrity, Ratan Tata prioritised values over profit

Even when he was in a position of immense power, he never took advantage of it. He led with a quiet strength that made people want to follow him, not because they had to, but because they trusted him. That trust came from his consistency—he never wavered in his ethics or his belief in doing the right thing.

But beyond his business acumen, it was his humanity that touched me most. His humility was perhaps his greatest strength. Despite his monumental achievements, Ratan Tata was never above sitting down and listening to anyone who had something to say, no matter their rank or title.

He was open to new ideas, always curious, and willing to embrace innovation. His genuine interest in people and technology made him a forward-thinking leader. He constantly pushed boundaries while keeping his feet firmly on the ground. Working with him taught me the true essence of leadership: it’s not about individual success but about nurturing those around you.

He believed that Tata’s greatest asset was its people, and his ability to recognize potential and cultivate it was nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve seen firsthand how he built teams, not just with talent but with a sense of shared purpose and belonging.

He understood that the strength of an organisation lies in the collective effort of its people, and that is a lesson I carry with me in every endeavor.

Ratan Tata’s contributions to philanthropy also left an indelible mark on me. His belief in giving back was as strong as his belief in business. Whether it was improving access to healthcare, revolutionising education, championing animal welfare, or working on sanitation projects, his quiet but impactful philanthropy changed lives. He never sought recognition for these efforts; his focus was always on making a difference where it mattered most.

What I’ve admired most about him is how he handled life’s challenges—both professional and personal—with grace.

Even in difficult times, he was always warm, approachable, and willing to listen. His ability to remain sharp and thoughtful, while also being compassionate, has been a guiding light for me. In times of doubt or difficulty, I often reflect on his calm demeanor and the lessons he imparted, which were not just about business but about life.

In many ways, Ratan Tata shaped not just my career but my personal outlook. He taught me that leadership is about more than results—it’s about the legacy you leave through the people you touch, the values you uphold, and the humility with which you carry yourself.

His influence on my life is something I hold dear, and I am endlessly grateful for the wisdom, kindness, and inspiration he shared so generously.

His legacy will always be remembered, not just in the success of the Tata Group, but in the lives of all those he influenced and inspired.