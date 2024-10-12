A peek into Noel Tata’s career up to succession to top job at Group

NEW DELHI: Since 2014 when newly-appointed Tata Group chairman Noel became the chairman at Trent, since then its shares have surged over 6,000%. Noel also had helmed Tata International from 2010 to 2021, during which the commodity trading firm’s revenue jumped from $500 million to over $3 billion.

He is also on the boards of several listed Tata firms, including Tata Steel, Voltas, Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and IHCL that owns the Taj brand.

Noel, married to late Cyrus Mistry’s sister in law have three children — Maya, Neville and Leah, who are also trustees of some of the family-linked charities. 67-year-old Noel is son of Naval Tata from his second marriage, who was also Ratan’s father, and Simone Tata. He is already on the boards of the key Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Tata Trusts was setup by Ratan’s great grandfather Jamsetji Tata in 1892, years after he founded the Tata group.

The importance of the Tata Trusts is humungous not just because they are largest public charities in the country, these trusts own as much as 66.4% of the $165 billion Tata empire that counts over 100 operating companies in as many sectors, and 30 of them listed with collective market value of Rs 34 trillion.