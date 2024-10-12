PM GatiShakti: 208 infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore recommended for approval

NEW DELHI: As many as 208 big-ticket infrastructure projects of different ministries, including roads and railways, worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore have been recommended for approval under the PM GatiShakti initiative so far, a top government official said on Saturday.

These projects have been recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative launched on October 13, 2021.

"So far, 208 projects have been assessed under the initiative worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore," Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia told reporters. There are several benefits of using the system, including significant cuts in time and cost for planning these infrastructure projects, he added.

The maximum number of projects recommended by the group are related to roads (101), railways (73), urban development (12), and four from the oil and gas ministry.

The inter-ministerial NPG meets every fortnight and appraises infra projects to ensure multi-modality, synchronisation of efforts, and comprehensive development in and around the project location.

The initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore are routed through the NPG.

The NPG's approval is required before the clearance of the project by the Public Investment Board (PIB) or Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry.

The NMP (National Master Plan) has over 1,600 layers of geospatial data, showing all physical and social infrastructure of an area and land records in one place.