Geopolitical events, corporate earnings, inflation data key factors to drive markets: Analysts

NEW DELHI: Quarterly earnings of corporates, trading activity of foreign investors and inflation data are the key factors that are expected to drive the momentum in the equity markets this week, analysts said.

Moreover, markets would also focus on movement in crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions, experts added.

"In the coming week, the market's direction will largely hinge on corporate earnings, with major companies like Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and HCL Technologies set to release their results, among others," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

From the macroeconomic front, investors will keep an eye on the CPI (consumer price index-based inflation) and WPI (wholesale price index-based) inflation data for September, scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Investors will also closely track updates on geopolitical tensions, particularly their impact on crude oil prices, and foreign fund flows.

Key domestic economic data, including CPI and WPI inflation, are also scheduled for release, which could influence market sentiment, Mishra added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 307.09 points, or 0.37 per cent to close at 81,381.36, while NSE Nifty slipped 50.35 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 24,964.25.