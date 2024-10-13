RIL, Maruti, L&T join PM’s internship scheme

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries, L&T, and Maruti Suzuki are the latest companies to show interest in hiring interns under the PM Internship Scheme even as the number of opportunities posted on the special portal dedicated to the scheme has surged to 90,849 as of October 11, 2024.

Sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said that Internship opportunities have been posted by 193 companies, including by major private sector players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motor Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Muthoot Finance, Reliance Industries, etc.

The opportunities are spread across 24 sectors, with the greatest share available in the oil, gas & energy sectors, followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, banking and financial Services, etc.

Internships are available in over 20 fields, including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, sales & marketing, etc.

Sources said the internship opportunities are spread across the length and breadth of the country, and have been made available in 737 districts, spread over all states and Union Territories. The portal opened on Saturday for registration by prospective candidates.

The scheme is an integral component of a broader initiative aimed at offering skill training to more than one crore youth in India over the next five years, with a total budget allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore. Interns will be provided with Rs 4,500 per month via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while companies will contribute an additional Rs 500 from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

The scheme also includes insurance coverage through government initiatives, providing financial security for interns. Those in the age group 21-24 years meeting specific educational and employment criteria can apply. The government has also provided a dedicated grievance redressal system and a multilingual helpline to resolve the issues in a timely manner.