HCLTech posts 11% increase in Q2 net profit, raises FY25 revenue growth guidance

BENGALURU: IT services firm HCLTech on Monday reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter that ended on September 30, which has given the company confidence to increase the lower end of its FY25 revenue growth guidance from 3%-5% to 3.5%-5%.

The company has posted a 10.5% increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 4,235 crore compared to Rs 3,832 crore in the same quarter last year. It beat Street estimates and posted 8.2% growth in revenues at Rs 28,862 crore compared to Rs 26,672 crore in the year-ago period. However, sequentially, the company's net profit was flat as it posted Rs 4,257 crore profit in the June quarter.

During the Q2 press conference, HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said they are seeing good demand in financial services, and that it is also extending to other verticals. "We are a little cautious about extrapolating this for a longer period of time. We are going to take it one quarter at a time," he said. The CEO also pointed out that they could see weakness in the demand environment since November-December 2022.

He added that the firm’s pipelines continue to grow robustly and that its GenAI offerings like AI Force and AI Foundry are resonating very well with the company's clients.

The company's EBIT stood at Rs 5,362 crore (18.6% of revenue), up 8.7% y-o-y and its total contract value was at $2,218 million.