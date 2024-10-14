Ola cabs directed to offer refund choices to users

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed Ola to implement consumer-friendly changes, including offering refund options and providing receipts for auto rides.

On Sunday, the regulator said it observed that whenever consumer raised any grievance on the Ola app, as part of its no-question-asked refund policy,

Ola only provided a coupon code which could be used for the next ride without providing a clear choice to the consumer to opt between a bank account refund or a coupon.