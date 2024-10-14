Right Now, Geo-Political Risk is the Key factor

Some years ago, I had commenced with a column titled ‘Right Now’, which was the title of a popular rock song released three decades ago by the music group, Van Halen. The lyrics of this song proposed living for the moment and not being afraid of making a change. So, in this fortnight’s column, I propose to take you, my valued readers, once again on a ‘Right Now’ journey across our financial markets.

Right now, Indian investors are waking up to the real possibility of an overvalued market correcting its excesses and especially in sub-segments where the run-up was exaggerated. Interestingly, Indian investors have put on a brave front thus far and are not in panic mode despite sensational media headlines predicting doom and gloom.