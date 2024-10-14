Rupee plumbs below 84.07, but analysts say nothing to worry

MUMBAI: The rupee continued to plumb more depths closing the day in the red again at 84.0725 to the dollar, losing 0.8 paise from the previous close on Friday. But analysts are not very worried about the fall saying crossing the sensitive 84 level is not alarming.

The rupee had for the first time crossed the 84 level last Friday, closing at 84.06 after hitting 84.11 as foreigners continued to sell both equity and debt and globally the greenback has been gaining.

Foreign investors have offloaded as much as USD 8 billion over the last 10 sessions alone mostly in stocks around USD 125 million in bonds. China's much belated stimulus has also redirected investment flows, with some foreign investors going on record saying time to buy into the Middle Kingdom and sell India’ which has contributed to the rupee's downward trend.

Despite these factors, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das last week emphasised that the rupee remains one of the least volatile currencies among emerging market peers, reflecting the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

Addressing the media during the post-policy pressure he said there is no alarm arising from the rupee volatility and that there is no concern about it at all.

The rupee dropped to an all-time low of 84.0725 Monday weighed down by persistent dollar demand from foreign banks, likely for their custodial clients. The rupee had dipped to 84.07 Friday.