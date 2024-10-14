What does Tata’s legacy mean to your money

This column is not an obituary on Ratan Tata. The purpose of reading this column is to understand the connections between major events and your money. Tata’s demise is certainly a significant business event. You must understand the impact he had on your money. The values he leaves behind will continue to influence your behaviour regarding money.

It is well established that in his lifetime, Ratan Tata’s leadership created enormous wealth for the Tata Group businesses and shareholders. He nurtured people who enabled that remarkable surge to the $ 500 bn market value of the Tata Group by the time he stepped down from executive roles. If you invested in any Tata Group companies at the turn of the century and remained invested, you have made a fortune. As a minority shareholder, you may have had moments of frustration.

However, as a long-term investor, you are happy with wealth creation. The operating word here is ‘long-term’ investment. Tata always put integrity above everything else. He inherited that culture from J R D Tata, another group patriarch. However, it is remarkable that he nurtured those values even though no specific rules were mandated in the 1990s.

You have made money on Tata group companies only if you have invested in those companies over these 30 years. Any short-term moves could have meant that you left holes in wealth creation. Integrity is also connected to your temperament. In this column, we have often talked about the importance of staying invested to benefit from the long-term compounding of wealth.