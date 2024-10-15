Hyundai IPO sees subdued demand on Day 1, subscribed to just 18%

The initial public offering (IPO) of India’s second-largest carmaker -- Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) -- received a dull response from investors on Day 1 as the issue was subscribed to just 18%. The issue received bids for 1.78 crore shares as against 9.97 crore shares that are up for grabs. The three-day bidding for the issue will conclude on Thursday, October 17.

The retail portion was booked 26% on Day 1 as this category placed bids for 1.30 crore shares as against 4.94 crore shares on offer. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to just 5%.

Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NII) placed a bid for 27.66 lakh shares as against 2.12 crore shares on offer or 13% of their allocated portion. Employees placed 80% bids with 6.19 lakh shares subscribed as against 7.78 lakh shares on offer.

HMIL is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of seven shares and multiples thereafter.

The muted response is on expected lines given most analysts have given a ‘subscribe for long term’ rating to the IPO and expect no major listing gains. A few brokerages have also advised investors to avoid the mega IPO.

“The trailing-twelve-month P/E ratio of Hyundai is 25.6 after considering the June 2024 quarter results, whereas the P/E multiple for peer Maruti Suzuki is 27.6. While the P/B ratio for Maruti Suzuki is 4.79, it is 13.11 for Hyundai, which reduces the margin of safety despite Hyundai's better ROE. Therefore, from a valuation perspective, the issue is fairly valued and not aggressively priced,” said Amar Nandu, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.