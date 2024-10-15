Misclassification of online gaming hinders India's skill gaming growth, claims USISPF-TMT report

“The US has been a significant contributor to India's gaming sector, with USD 1.7 billion out of the total USD 2.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) coming from the US alone. This reflects the immense confidence global investors have in India’s rapidly growing gaming market, which is projected to become a USD 60 billion opportunity by 2034. Notably, 90% of this FDI is in the pay-to-play segment, which also accounts for 85% of the sector's overall valuation. With a large consumer base of over 600 million gamers, this space is rapidly being monetized and presents a substantial export opportunity," said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, USISPF.

" However, for Indian companies to compete on a global stage, we need a level playing field with progressive tax and regulatory policies that align with international standards. Our benchmarking of global gaming markets reveals how other countries have segmented, defined, taxed, and regulated the gaming industry based on formats he said.

"It is clear that, globally, there is a distinct separation between games of skill and games of chance, with skill-based games often receiving conducive treatment. Moreover, even within skill-based games, further differentiation is made to ensure appropriate regulatory frameworks that cater to separate business models. Sharing these insights will help ensure India’s gaming industry reaches its full potential while maintaining investor confidence,” added Aghi of USISPF.

"By conflating skill-based games with games of chance, we are stifling innovation and international competitiveness. A more nuanced regulatory and taxation regime, similar to those adopted in global markets, would not only provide clarity but also foster sustainable growth in the online gaming sector. It’s imperative that India aligns its policies with international best practices to fully unlock the sector’s potential and attract more global investment,"stated Abhishek Malhotra, partner, TMT Law Practice.