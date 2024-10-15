Reliance profit falls 5 per cent to Rs 16,563 crore; O2C under pressure, Jio shines

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday reported a near 5% drop in its consolidated net profit during the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) as the company’s mainstay oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment was hit by falling prices and lower demand.
During Q2, RIL’s net profit fell to Rs 16,563 crore as against Rs 17,394 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue from operations remained almost flat YoY to Rs 235,481 crore. The O2C segment, which contributes over half of RIL’s revenue, saw its EBITDA margin getting contracted by 300 bps and EBITDA falling by 23.4% to Rs 12,413 crore in Q2FY25.
Exports fell 15.7% YoY to 70,631 crore. Revenue of this segment grew 5.1% to Rs 155,580 crore. “Unfavourable demand-supply balance led to 50% fall in transportation fuel cracks and continued weakness in downstream chemical deltas,” said RIL in a statement.
In Q2FY25, global oil demand rose by only 0.8 mb/d YoY (vs 2.5 mb/d in 2Q FY24) to 103.9 mb/d. Dated Brent averaged $ 80.2/bbl in Q2FY25 down $ 6.6/bbl YoY. Crude oil benchmarks fell YoY due to lower-than-expected demand growth, especially in China.
“Increasing supplies from non-OPEC players pushed prices lower even though OPEC+ countries extended voluntary production cuts. Further, domestic polymer and polyester demand fell by 5% and 7% ,respectively, due to seasonal factors in Q2,” said RIL.
Jio Infocomm saw a surge of 17.7% in revenue to Rs 37,119 crore and a 23.4% jump in PAT to Rs 6,539 crore, thanks to the recent tariff hike. Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 195.1, up 7.4% YoY in Q2. Full impact of tariff hike will flow through in next 2-3 quarters, it said. The tariff hike led to a fall in customer base to 478.8 million in Q2FY25 from 489.7 million in Q1FY25.
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) reported a marginal fall in revenue to Rs 76,302 crore while PAT remained flat at Rs 2,836 crore. RRVL said growth was impacted by weak fashion and lifestyle (F&L) demand, continued focus on streamlining of operations and a calibrated approach to B2B business to improve margins. Oil and gas segment saw EBITDA of Rs 5,290 crore (up 11%) and revenue of Rs 6,222 crore (down 6%) in Q2.
“Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business. This helped offset weak contribution from O2C business which was impacted by unfavorable global demand-supply dynamics. Growth in digital services was led by increased ARPU and improving customer engagement metrics reflecting strong value proposition of services,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of RIL.