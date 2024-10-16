Airbus to cut up to 2,500 jobs in space division

Airbus and the main French unions there refused to comment ahead of meetings this afternoon with employee representatives.

Details of the job cuts were not immediately known, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The division employs 35,000 people and last year accounted for about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of Airbus's 65.4 billion in revenue.

Airbus's net profit fell by 46 percent to 825 million euros in the first half of the year, dragged down by a 989-million euro writedown in its space business.

"The half-year financial performance mainly reflects significant charges in our space business," Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in July when announcing the results.

"We are addressing the root causes of these issues."