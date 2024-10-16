As revenue collection trails behind estimates, states set to halve capex plans

MUMBAI: Major states are on course to nearly halve their capex growth plans to only 12.6 percent -- down from the planned 24 percent -- which on a combined level will be Rs 6.5 trillion, down from the budget estimates of Rs 7.2 trillion.

According to an analysis by Icra Ratings Wednesday, this massive cut to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore is primarily due to the dull start to the capex cycle in the initial months of this fiscal as well as the anticipated undershooting in their revenue.

The assessment is based on the budget numbers of 13 states -- Andhra, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, TN, Telangana, UP, and Bengal -- which accounted for 82 percent of national GDP in FY2023.

The agency foresees a modest slippage in the combined revenue and fiscal deficits of these states in FY25 to the tune of Rs 2.2 trillion and Rs 8.8 trillion, respectively, from Rs 1.9 trillion and Rs 8.5 trillion, respectively, in the budget estimates.

Moreover, the combined leverage (debt+ guarantees) level of these states is on course to rise to 30 percent of GSDP this fiscal from 29.2 percent in FY24.

“With a 13.5 percent contraction in capex during the first four months of FY25 and heavy rainfalls in some of states in Q2, capex by the sample states appears set for a back-ended surge in H2. We forecast a 12.6 percent expansion in the combined capex of the sample states this fiscal, significantly lower than the 24 percent budgeted earlier for FY25. In FY24 the capex clipped at 19.6 percent," said Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at the agency.

She said Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and TN have adequate fiscal space for meeting their budgeted capex and anticipates some undershooting by the remaining sample states.

Although the Centre has enhanced the allocation for the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investments to Rs 1.5 trillion in July 2024 from Rs 1.1 trillion in February 2024, its utilisation to the full extent appears somewhat unlikely, following its sluggish offtake in the early months, she said.